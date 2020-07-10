Community cleanups scheduled for July

A look at garbage in the neighborhood.

It’s cleanup time!

As trash continues to pile up on Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights streets, elected officials are encouraging residents to help solve the problem.

State Senator Andrew Gounardes and Councilmember Justin Brannan have announced three neighborhood cleanups in July.

The cleanups will take place on Wednesday, July 15, beginning at 8018 Fifth Ave.; Wednesday, July 22, beginning at 8203 Third Ave.; and Wednesday, July 29, beginning at 86th Street and 14th Avenue.

Each event will start at 6 p.m. Bags, face masks and gloves will be provided.

“With the devastation of COVID, the cleanliness of our communities has suffered,” said Gounardes. ““New York City Department of Sanitation & New York City Department of Parks & Recreation are endeavoring to address the backlog day in and day out, but the unprecedented health and financial crises we are facing give us an opportunity to pull together as a community and help address some of these issues ourselves.”

“We are lucky to be an active and engaged community that cares about our neighborhood, so I know we can pitch in and come together to get it done,” Brannan added.

Cleanups for Marine Park and Gerritsen Beach are also being planned.

For more information, call 718-238-6044.