Con Ed: Power back to 100 percent

Con Edison thanked community leaders for warning Brooklynites to conserve energy while its crews repaired equipment yesterday. Voltage, which had been reduced by eight percent, is now back to full capacity.

“Southwest Brooklyn avoided a blackout during a heatwave yesterday because everyone pitched in and conserved energy that bought Con Ed the time they needed to make the necessary repairs,” said Councilmember Justin Brannan. “This incident was not related to their system being unable to handle the demands on the grid but due to an equipment malfunction in a feeder cable.”

“[Thanks to] our customers, hard working crews & elected leaders, we kept service reliable in Bklyn [through] week 2 of this heat wave,” Con Edison tweeted.