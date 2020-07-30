Con Edison warns residents to limit power to avoid outages

Con Edison is warning Brooklynites to conserve energy to avoid power outages in several neighborhoods, including Bay Ridge, Bensonhurst, Dyker Heights and Sunset Park.

Customers in western Brooklyn are being asked to conserve energy while crews repair equipment. Voltage has been reduced by eight percent

“Right now, there is a problem with some of the equipment in Southern Brooklyn,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “If you live in the following neighborhoods, I’m going to pay special attention, and I’m going to ask for your help … residents of Bay Ridge, Fort Hamilton, South Park Slope, Greenwood, and Sunset Park. If you live in those neighborhoods, your electric supply is in danger right now.

“There’s something you can actually do to help us address this, which is to avoid using major appliances, avoid washers, dryers, microwaves, limit air-conditioning use as much as possible. Hopefully, this is something that gets resolved in the course of the day, but everyday people can make an impact here and we really want to make sure you did not have your electricity disrupted.”

Con Edison’s website said, “The area includes 96,600 customers in the Carroll Gardens, Park Slope, Sunset Park, Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Borough Park neighborhoods.”



The situation may also affect Windsor Terrace, Kensington and Flatbush.

The website also said, “The equipment problems in these neighborhoods have no effect on the rest of the Con Edison system. Con Edison will provide updates to affected customers directly and through the media as the situation warrants. The company is in communication with New York City Emergency Management.”

For more information, visit twitter.com/conedison.

UPDATE: This story has been updated to include a quote from Mayor Bill de Blasio.