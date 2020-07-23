Danish Athletic Club closes after 128 years

Another neighborhood institution is shutting its doors.

The Danish Athletic Club, 735 65th St., announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that it was closing.

The club celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2017.

“It has been said that ‘all roads have an end,’” the club said, “and so it is with great sadness that we announce that the Danish Club has come to an end and will not be reopening … Sadly, a small and ever shrinking active member base combined with the COVID pandemic has made it impossible for us to operate and maintain our building.”

Locals reminisced about the club’s long history.

“My great-grandmother was an active member of the Danish home, and my family has been involved in the DAC as long as I can remember,” said one Facebook user. “We had many parties there and good times.”

“So sad to hear the news. I had my wedding reception and bridal shower there,” said another. “So many family gatherings and dances with the vasa folkdancers.”

“The end of the Danish club will not be the end of the Danish presence in Brooklyn,” the club said. “The Danish brotherhood lodge (modersmalet) in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and the Danish Seamen’s Church in downtown Brooklyn will be sources of activities and events for those interested in all things Danish.”