DEVELOPING: Mitaynes beats Ortiz in Democratic primary

Marcela Mitaynes has won the Democratic primary in the 51st Assembly District.

With all absentee ballots finally counted by the Board of Elections, longtime incumbent Felix Ortiz conceded earlier today.

On June 24, Ortiz led the race with 38.17 percent and 2,305 votes. Mitaynes was second with 31.11 percent and 1,927 votes. But 5,053 absentee ballots had yet to be counted, an unusually high number due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We won!” said Mitaynes. “Together, we’re building a movement. I’m humbled by the thousand working class people that built and ran this campaign. Despite the challenges of campaigning during a pandemic, we showed the political establishment that we’re organized and ready to fight for a better world. I never in my life would‘ve thought I- an indigenous Peruvian working class immigrant- would have been able to win an election like this. I’m honored and humbled by the support of every volunteer [and] voter. Together, we’ll continue to organize and build power for the working class.”

Ortiz congratulated Mitaynes and said, “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of my community in the New York State Assembly for 26 years. I’m proud of my record and the accomplishments we’ve achieved together for our community and our state. To those who have relied on the services of my staff and my offices for many years, I thank you for trusting us to help you. We did our best and will continue to keep you in our prayers.”

Mitaynes, a Democratic socialist who was endorsed by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, says she has worked across the state, from Sunset Park to Albany, building coalitions and bringing the power of knowledge and collective action to tenants throughout New York.

“I’m excited to use the resources of my office as a state assembly member to continue to organize alongside working class people in their struggles in the work place and for a government that puts people over profit,” she added. “Together, we will grow our movement for a #HomesGuarantee, #MedicareForAll, and more.”