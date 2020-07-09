EXCLUSIVE: New York State Nurses Association endorses Gounardes for reelection

The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), a union of 42,000 frontline nurses who stand together for safe staffing and healthcare for all, has endorsed State Senator Andrew Gounardes for reelection.

“NYSNA is proud to endorse Senator Andrew Gounardes for reelection in State Senate District 22,” said NYSNA President Judy Sheridan-Gonzalez, RN. “We need leaders like Senator Gounardes who are willing to take bold action to protect and empower nurses, patients, essential workers, and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. We congratulate him for championing the new COVID-19 death benefit bill for public sector workers, including NYC Health + Hospitals/Mayorals nurses, and for introducing S8617, which would require all public sector employers to have plans in place to protect workers and the public health. We look forward to working with him on more initiatives that improve the health of all New Yorkers.”

The NYSNA is New York’s largest union and professional association for registered nurses. It also endorsed Gounardes in 2018.

“Accepting NYSNA’s endorsement is especially meaningful in the context of this devastating pandemic, when New York City’s nurses have been on the front lines to protect our city from COVID-19,” Gounardes said. “To have their confidence in my leadership, after so many months of fighting on behalf of essential workers and standing with New Yorkers as we grapple with this virus head-on, is deeply moving and personal. I am so proud to accept NYSNA’s endorsement again and can’t wait to continue the work we’ve begun for safe healthcare staffing, fair treatment of nurses and better healthcare for all New Yorkers.”