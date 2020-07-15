Fort Hamilton student gets scholarship to Brown University

A Bay Ridge student with a bright future has been rewarded for her hard work.

Naomi Nesmith, who recently graduated from Fort Hamilton High School, was one of just five students from the New York City-area to receive a $10,000 college scholarship as a 2020 Milken Scholar.

Nesmith will attend Brown University this fall with plans to major in journalism.

“The Milken Scholarship is so much more than money. It's an unexpected blessing that also pays in connections,” said Nesmith. “Through Milken I am exposed to a network full of like-minded individuals who are looking to support one another on their respective paths. I'm given mentors, career advice and, honestly, friends. I'm given a spot in the sorts of places I could never reach alone. This is a line in the sand for my future. And I am truly humbled to have the opportunity.”

Nesmith was vice president of the Human Rights Club at Fort Hamilton, helped organize the school’s fundraising dance for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and, with Reach Out in Bay Ridge, produced sports days for autistic children and a Super Hero Day for a Muslim girl who taught others about intercultural respect. She was editor-in-chief of the school newspaper, The Chief, and poetry editor of its literary magazine, The Anchor.

Nesmith is also a QuestBridge College Match Scholar, National Hispanic Recognition Program Scholar, AP Scholar with Honor and a member of the National Honor Society.

“For more than three decades, the Milken Scholars have inspired us with their achievements, leadership and dedication to community service,” said Mike Milken, chairman and founder of the program. “We’re proud to welcome these five outstanding young people to the Milken Scholar family. At this difficult time for our nation, we know that they — like all the scholars over the years — will continue working to change the world for the better.”