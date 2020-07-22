JW Cortes named president of Detective Rafael Ramos Foundation

The Detective Rafael Ramos Foundation has selected Sunset Park native JW Cortes as its new president.

Cortés, an actor and Marine veteran, has a long history with the non-profit organization, which seeks to bring the police and the community together.

The foundation honors the memory of Officer Rafael Ramos, who, along with his partner, Officer Wenjian Liu, was murdered in the line of duty in 2014. Both officers were promoted to detective after their deaths.

Ramos’ widow, Maritza, founded the organization five years ago.

“Since its inception, we have worked together tirelessly to create a meaningful and impactful relationship between our community and our police department,” she said. “We have continued to spread our mission statement that expresses our desire of ensuring that the first encounter a young person has with a police officer is a positive one.

“JW has demonstrated to be a man of character and his word. He has helped our foundation grow and has strengthened its mission. I trust in his leadership and have full confidence that he will continue to honor my husband’s legacy and help us unite our community and police department.”

“In the darkness, the foundation will continue to be a lighthouse in the middle of the storm,” said Cortés. “Today and perhaps more than ever, during this unprecedented time, I am honored to lead the critical work of our foundation, which remains empathetically united with our communities and with the members of law enforcement.”