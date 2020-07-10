Library to reopen Monday for Grab-and-Go service

The Bay Ridge branch of the Brooklyn Public Library will be open for business on Monday.

The branch, at 7223 Ridge Blvd., is one of 22 public libraries slated to open Monday across the five boroughs with Grab-and-Go lobby service.

Masks will be required for visitors and staff. Materials checked out during this time will not be subject to fines for the time being, as fines will not accrue on items checked out before temporary closure or during this first phase of reopening.

On-site services such as holds pickup and book return bins will be available.

The branch will be open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m.

The Bay Ridge branch is one of the library system’s busiest, ranking in the top 10 for annual visitors, circulation and program attendance.

Other Brooklyn branches slated to open for lobby service are Bushwick, Kings Highway, Central Library, New Lots, Flatbush and Red Hook.

For more information, visit bklynlibrary.org.