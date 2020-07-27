Neighbors help bagel shop recover from vandalism

Dyker Heights bagel shop that was broken into and vandalized is getting a helping hand from the neighborhood.

According to authorities, on Friday at around 5 p.m., three men broke into The Brothers Bagels at 7105 Fort Hamilton Pkwy. and caused about $13,000 worth of property damage. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

“Our wonderful neighbors who have operated their family-owned business for many years on Fort Hamilton Parkway at 71st Street were victims last night of a terrible act of vandalism,” said Community Board 10 District Manager Josephine Beckmann on Saturday.

Now, neighbors are trying to help pay the cost of the damages.

As of Monday, resident Tomas De La O.’s GoFundMe page had raised $3,445, while another page, created by Donna Lubrano, had raised $ 2,906.

“We have been proud community members of Bay Ridge for 18 years,” said Brothers Bagels owners Edgar and Hector Morales. “Our children attend the neighborhood schools. Our restaurant is a place where local school staff, children and families gather before and after school. We have catered countless events for our neighbors and their families … Now, during this global pandemic, we have to fight even harder to keep our small business alive. We are asking for anyone who can to help us.”

Councilmember Justin Brannan said, “It was heartening to see the community immediately come together to support Hector, Edgar, Claus and the entire Brothers Bagels family.”

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/2WZs4Ij and https://bit.ly/30MIaWG.