Photos: Three-story building collapses in Carroll Gardens

From brooklyneagle.com

A low-rise building collapsed on the corner of Union and Court streets in Carroll Gardens on Wednesday afternoon.

The building, which housed a gym called Body Elite, collapsed shortly before 5 p.m. Photos showed it completely demolished to ground level.

Emergency responders were on the scene by 5:10 p.m. Police told people to avoid the area of Court Street between Atlantic Avenue and First Place and Union Street between Henry and Smith streets, according to Patch.

A post on Twitter indicated that the gym was recently doing external renovations to the building.