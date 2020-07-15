Police Beat: Gunpoint robbery in Bensonhurst, Bay Ridge store burglarized

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

BREAK-IN

A thief broke into a store on 86th Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues and stole cash on July 11. According to reports, at around 1:30 a.m., the owner closed the store. While he was gone, the thief popped the lock off the front door, unplugged the surveillance cameras and stole $300 from the cash register.

No arrests have been made.

TOOL TIME

A crook stole $4,700 worth of tools from a parking garage on 86th Street between 12th and 13th Avenues on July 9. Reports claim that around 6 a.m., the thief went up the stairwell. jumped over a construction site fence and got into the garage.

No arrests have been made.

CROOK STEALS WALLET FROM CAR

A wallet was stolen from a car that was parked near 12th Avenue and 67th Street on July 11. According to reports, the thief opened the door of an unlocked Toyota Camry and stole the wallet, which included a debit card. The thief later used the card to try to make an unauthorized transaction.

No arrests have been made.

MYSTERY THIEF

A crook stole $7,600 from a woman who lives near 13th Avenue and 65th Street. Reports claim that at around 11:30 a.m. on July 7, the woman told police that someone stole the money from her checking and savings accounts but was unsure how since she is in possession of her bank card.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

DELIVERY MAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

A 43-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint of cash and an e-bike by three men while he was delivering food near 14th Avenue and 76th Street on July 8. According to reports, at around 10:40 p.m., the victim was returning to his e-bike after delivering the food when one of the three robbers took out a gun and demanded money. The victim gave him $100 and the bike. The thieves fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

MAN ROBBED OF 1K BY THREE CROOKS

A 31-year-old man was robbed of $1,000 at gunpoint by three men near 14th Avenue and Bay Ridge Avenue on July 8. Reports say that at around 11:38 p.m., one of the crooks approached the victim, took out a gun and grabbed the victim’s cash and cellphone. The second crook took out a knife and told him to hurry up and give them the cash. The crooks fled west on Bay Ridge Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

WALLET THIEF IN DELI

A crook stole a wallet belonging to a 29-year-old man inside a deli near 23rd Avenue and Bath Avenue on July 12. According to reports, at around 6 p.m., the victim left his wallet on top of the store’s ice cream machine. The wallet contained $1,000 and a debit card.

No arrests have been made.

DUO STEALS NECKLACE FROM 81-YEAR-OLD

An 81-year-old woman’s necklace was stolen by two crooks on 63rd Street between Bay Parkway and 23rd Avenue on July 12. Reports say that at around 3:30 p.m., the woman was standing outside a home when a car approached and a woman on the passenger’s side started talking to her through the window. During their conversation, the woman removed the victim's necklace without her noticing, then fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.