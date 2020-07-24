Police Beat: Man hit by car in Bay Ridge, crook poses as cop, robs victim in Bensonhurst

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

MAN STRUCK BY VEHICLE

A driver attacked a 26-year-old man with his car on 87th Street and Third Avenue on July 17. Reports claim that at around 12:45 a.m., the victim was hanging out near a nail salon when the suspect got into a white Jeep Cherokee, crossed the double yellow lines going northbound and struck him, resulting in cuts and bleeding on his arm and leg. The suspect fled northbound on Third Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

CROOK BREAKS INTO CAR, USES CREDIT CARDS

A crook broke into a car parked on 10th Avenue and 80th Street and stole hundreds of dollars of items on July 19. According to reports, at around 9:55 a.m., the owner parked the vehicle. While he was gone, the crook went inside the unlocked vehicle and stole a wallet containing several credit cards. He later made two unauthorized charges with the cards. The bank notified the victim of the charges.

No arrests have been made.

FAKE GUN ROBBERY

A 26-year-old man was robbed on 14th Avenue and 86th Street on July 18. Reports claim that at around 3 a.m., the victim was hanging out in a park when two men and a woman approached him. One of the thieves took out a dark-colored pistol, which the victim later told cops may have been a toy gun. The crooks got away with $120 and some of the victim’s belongings.

No arrests have been made.

SHOPPING SPREE

A crook stole a wallet from a car parked near 70th Street and 10th Avenue on July 18. According to reports, at around 4:30 p.m., the victim parked the car. While he was gone, the suspect opened the driver’s side front door and rummaged through the items inside. He took credit cards and later made two separate charges totaling nearly $200. There was no damage to the vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

BEATEN DURING ROBBERY ATTEMPT

A 30-year-old man was attacked by an unknown crook near West Fourth Street and Avenue O on July 18. According to reports, at around 10:50 p.m., the victim was approached by a man who said, “Give me your money or I’ll kill you,” and reached into his pockets. No items were taken but the crook punched the victim in the face. The man then fled on foot northbound on 65th Street.

No arrests have been made.

UNWELCOME VISITOR

A man stole sunglasses and a wallet from a 52-year-old man near Cropsey Avenue and 15th Avenue on July 17. Reports claim that at around 4:40 a.m., the victim saw the suspect inside his car stealing items. When he approached, the perp pointed a gun at him and then fled on foot.

No arrests have been made.

FAKE COP

Three men in their 20s, one posing as a police officer, robbed a 45-year-old man near 16th Street and 77th Street on July 16. According to reports, at around 10:30 p.m., the victim was walking home when three men approached him. One of them showed him a white metal shield and stated that he was a police officer. The other suspect went through his wallet and grabbed cash, credit cards and a cellphone. The third man acted as a lookout. Police said one of the crooks tried to use a stolen credit card at a pharmacy.

No arrests have been made.

ROAD RAGE

A man was attacked by two perps with a bat at Shore and Bay Parkways on July 19. Reports said that at around 5:41 p.m., the victim was driving west on Belt Parkway Exit 5 in the far left lane and changed to the middle lane. Another driver stopped in front of the victim, got out of the car, damaged the victim’s mirror, went back to his own car and drove away with the victim in pursuit. The attacker stopped again and a second man exited the car with a baseball bat and assaulted the victim.

No arrests have been made.