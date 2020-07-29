Police Beat: Motorcycles stolen in Bay Ridge, gunpoint robbery in Gravesend

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

STOLEN CYCLE

A motorcycle was stolen at 65th Street and Third Avenue on July 26. According to reports, the owner parked the bike at midnight and left. When he returned, the bike was gone.

No arrests have been made.

THE CYCLE REPEATS

A motorcycle was stolen at Ovington and Third Avenues on July 25. Reports claim the owner parked the bike at 4:28 p.m. and it was gone when he came back. The victim claims he is in possession of the keys.

No arrests have been made.

TOOL TIME

A thief broke into a commercial vehicle on the southwest corner of 10th Avenue and 65th Street and stole tools on July 25. According to reports, the victim parked the vehicle at around 8:18 a.m. While he was gone, the crook broke the passenger window with a rock and stole $920 worth of tools.

No arrests have been made.

TOOL TIME, PART TWO

A crook broke into a vehicle parked near 12th Avenue and 63rd Street and stole tools worth more than $1,000 on July 23. Reports claim that at around 8:15 a.m., the crook broke the back window and stole the tools, including a screw gun, a mixing machine and a nail gun.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

GUNPOINT ROBBERY

A 17-year-old boy was attacked and robbed at gunpoint near 78th Street and Stillwell Avenue on July 19. According to reports, at around 11:50 p.m., a man approached the victim, took out a gun, pointed it at him and said, “Give me your wallet and your bike.” The crook then took $300, electronics and a bike. He then went behind the victim and hit him in the back of the head with the gun, resulting in bleeding. The crook then fled west on 78th Street.

No arrests have been made.

UN-SPECIAL DELIVERY

A 30-year-old man delivering food was attacked and robbed by a crook near 24th Avenue and 86th Street on July 19. Reports claim that at around 11:30 p.m., the attacker pushed victim to the floor, took his e-bike and cell phone and fled on Bath Avenue. The crook then gave the bike to a second man and both fled west on Cropsey Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

SALON BURGLARIZED

A thief broke into a nail and beauty salon near 64th Street and New Utrecht Avenue and stole thousands of dollars on July 21. According to reports, at around 6:30 a.m., the crook picked the front door lock. He stole $2,035, a backpack and keys.

No arrests have been made.

E-BIKE STOLEN

An e-bike stolen at New Utrecht Avenue and 71st Street. Reports claim that at around 4:50 p.m., the victim went into a deli and left the e-bike outside. The thief got on the bike, drove south on New Utrecht Avenue and made a right turn on Bay Ridge Parkway. The bike is worth around $1,760.

No arrests have been made.