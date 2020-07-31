Rose honors beloved business owner in House speech

U.S. Rep. Max Rose paid tribute to a beloved Bay Ridge resident during a speech in the House of Representatives.

Alfred Cerullo, Jr., the father of former Staten Island Councilman Fred Cerullo III, died of a head injury on June 4. He was 82 and is survived by three children.

Cerullo was well known on both sides of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge as the manager of the Owl’s Head Service Center.

“For more than 40 years, Mr. Cerullo welcomed friends and neighbors to Owl’s Head Service Center, the business his father established in Bay Ridge in 1956,” Rose said. “He treated everyone who stopped by this neighborhood landmark as if they were family, so much so that even those who didn’t own a car would stop by to visit Fred.

“After serving in the Army at Fort Dix, Cerullo Jr. passed his devotion on to his children, to include his son Fred, my dear friend, who served New York City as a four-term city councilman and in several other roles in city government.

“Today, my heart goes out to Fred Cerullo’s family and to everyone who he touched in such a wonderful way. May he rest in peace. We will never forget Fred’s incredible legacy.”