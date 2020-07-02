Summer bummer: No season for Cyclones

There will be no Cyclones games in MCU Park in 2020.

The Brooklyn Cyclones have met the perfect storm.

The cancellation of the 2020 Minor League Baseball (MILB) season means the reigning New York-Penn League champs will not play in MCU Park this summer.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without minor league baseball played,” said Pat O’Connor, president and CEO of MILB. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

Cyclones Vice President Steve Cohen said, “Like all of our fans, we were looking forward to the 2020 season and celebrating our 2019 NYPL championship, but completely support the decision to cancel to the 2020 season given the public health concerns.”

Last year’s title was the team’s first since 2001, when it shared the crown with the Williamsport Crosscutters after the cancellation of the championship game due to the 9/11 attacks.

“We love bobbleheads and t-shirt tosses, and hot dogs always taste better at the ballpark,” said Cohen, “but right now our focus needs to be the health and safety of our fans, players and staff. We look forward to working toward a safe and healthy 2021 season of Brooklyn Cyclones baseball.”

Fans were upset that they won’t be able to attend fireworks nights or the annual Seinfeld Night. They’ll also miss out on giveaways, including a replica of the 2019 championship ring.

“Sad but necessary,” wrote one fan on Facebook.

All tickets bought through the team’s ticket office will be eligible for a credit/exchange for tickets for the 2021 season or a refund. Refunds will be processed from July 6 through Aug. 17. After that date, the team will assume fans want to renew or exchange tickets for 2021.

Season ticket holders will be given the option of letting the team retain their payments and thus renewing for 2021 or getting a refund for season seat memberships for 2020. Those who purchased partial season plans, group packages, picnic packages, luxury suites or rooftops can roll over their payment from 2020 into a credit for 2021, with a 10 percent bonus credit added for 2021 game tickets.

Even without the Cyclones, MCU Park might still see some baseball. According to Newsday, the Mets are planning to use the park during training camp and as the workout home for several players.

Major League Baseball (MLB) is scheduled to begin a shortened 60-game season on July 23, but the spike in coronavirus cases around the country could alter those plans.

The cancelation of the season comes during a tough time for MILB. In November 2019, MLB proposed cutting more than 40 minor league teams by 2021.