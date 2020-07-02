Suspect arrested for exposing himself to girls

Police arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself or masturbated in front of children on at least six separate occasions in Park Slope during the past year.

According to authorities, on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m., 28-year-old Lucio Pecher Guarcax was arrested in connection with six separate incidents where he allegedly exposed himself or masturbated in front of nine children between the ages of 10 and 13.

Pecher Guarcax was charged with nine counts of acts in a manner injurious to a child under 17, three counts of public lewdness and six counts of lewdness.

Below is a list of the alleged lewdness incidents:

• Sept., 23, 2019 at 3 p.m. near 17th Street and Seventh Avenue, with the victim being an 11-year-old girl.

• Oct. 21, 2019 at 2:45 p.m. at Sixth Avenue and 17th Street, with the victims being three 11-year-old girls.

• Dec. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Sixth Avenue and 18th Street, with the victim being a 10-year-old girl.

• March 27, 2020 at 6:25 p.m. outside a home near 16th Street and Sixth Avenue, with the victim being a 10-year-old girl.

• June 16, 2020 at 3:45 p.m. at Fourth Avenue and 11th Street, with the victim being an 11-year-old girl.

• June 24, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Seventh Avenue and 18th Street, with the victims being two girls, 11 and 13 years old.