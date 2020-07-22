Truck injures three outdoor diners

Scenes of the restaurant following the accident.

Three people were injured when a pickup truck struck an outdoor dining area in Sunset Park Tuesday night.

The accident took place at around 8:40 p.m. near Fifth Avenue and 40th Street. The victims, who suffered minor injuries, were taken to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn. They are listed in stable condition.

The driver, who remained at the scene and was not intoxicated, received a summons for being unlicensed.

“This vehicle violence is horrifying and totally preventable,” the Sunset Park Business Improvement District said in a statement. “Thank goodness no one was killed. We need protection from reckless drivers.”

David Estrada, executive director, said, “The Sunset Park BID will work with DOT and NYPD, our local officials, and Community Board 7 to make our streets safer for everyone – especially on Fifth Avenue’s crowded commercial corridor.”