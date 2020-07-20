Vigil held for man killed by car

On Thursday, July 16 a vigil was held in memory of Jose Barrera, who was struck and killed by a car on Saturday, July 11.

According to authorities, Barrera was removing items from his car in front of his home at 1062 39th St. when he was struck by a 2014 Nissan Sedan driven by a 21-year-old man.

Barrera was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He was 50 years old and is survived by his wife and four children.

The driver was issued a summons for possession of marijuana and was released. The investigation is ongoing.

Courtesy of Borough President Eric Adams

At Thursday’s vigil, a crowd gathered outside Barrera’s home. His family wore T-shirts bearing his photo and participants carried signs and candles. Elected officials in attendance included Borough President Eric Adams, State Senator Andrew Gounardes and Councilmember Brad Lander.

After the vigil, there was a procession to the 66th Precinct.

A gofundme page was created by Barrera’s son Jose.

Courtesy of State Senator Andrew Gounardes

“We are suffering a lot, and it will take years to overcome this tragedy,” he wrote. “All the money we collect will go towards all the personal expenses of our family; these expenses will be many while my mother recovers from the trauma and gets a job because my father was the sole provider of our family.”

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3hvYVML