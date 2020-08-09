9-year-old makes bracelets, donates to local charities

A young Brooklynite is spreading happiness one bracelet at a time.

When the COVID-19 pandemic cut the school year short, 9-year-old Gianna Solitario used some of her free time to make bracelets and sell them to friends, family and others. With the help of her mother, she started Gigi’s Creations. For each bracelet she sells, she gives money to a charity that means something to her.

“Because of the pandemic, I’ve been bored, so I started making bracelets and me and my mom decided to start a business,” said the youngster. “I make the bracelets to make people happy.”

What started out as a hobby has done a lot of good for local charities.

“Gigi saw all the sadness around and wanted to make people happy, which ultimately led to making and selling handmade beaded bracelets,” said her grandmother, Marianna Fezza. “She saw the positive impact her bracelets made on the people around her. So far, Gigi has donated over $400 to numerous charities.”

The charities include Grandma’s Love, Love Conquers Cancer and Fare it Forward. At last year’s Ragamuffin Parade, Solitario dressed as a vending machine and sold snacks, earning $100 that she donated to Stand Up to Cancer.

“I had a lot of orders,” she said. “I just finished donating to Save the Turtles. [My favorite part] is making the bracelets for the people and then shipping then. Also seeing them with the bracelets. Some of them have charms, color beads, words, glow-in-the-dark beads and anklets.”

She said her customers have been very happy with her products.

“They say, ‘I’m so excited you made them’ and other really nice things,” she said.

“It’s difficult to find the words to describe how proud I am of Gigi,” said her mother Jillian. “Helping others comes naturally to Gigi with her loving heart.”