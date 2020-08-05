A look at the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias

It wasn’t here long, but Tropical Storm Isaias made its mark on Brooklyn Tuesday.

The storm and its 60 mph winds left behind power outages, transit problems, fallen trees and property damage.

The Verrazzano Bridge was closed in both directions due to high winds and an overturned truck.

Con Edison reported that more than 20,000 people lost power in Brooklyn. As of Wednesday afternoon, approximately 1,400 residents were still without power, many in Dyker Heights and Bensonhurst.

Photo courtesy of Councilmember Justin Brannan Twitter



“Including tree trimmers and other workers, the company has 900 of its own employees and outside personnel working on the restoration,” Con Edison said. “Once the company has estimated times of restoration for customers, the company will share those times via its website and the media. Crews give priority to making repairs that will provide power to the most customers quickly, then restore smaller groups and individual customers.”

According to Councilmember Mark Treyger, 5,700 residents were without power in his southwest Brooklyn district yesterday. That number was down to 1,100 this morning.

Photo courtesy of Councilmember Justin Brannan Twitter



The MTA also experienced headaches, with several train and bus delays. Most above-ground subway service was suspended, but has been restored. The Brighton line is still partially closed.

“Our crews have worked non-stop to repair damage and restore service throughout the region,” said MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye.

“This storm brought the strongest wind since [Superstorm] Sandy, resulting in many downed trees in #StatenIsland and #BayRidge,” said Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis.

“Recovery and cleanup isn’t going to happen overnight but it will get done,” said Councilmember Justin Brannan.

Photo courtesy of Loudlabs NYC



Some blamed Mayor Bill de Blasio for not paying enough attention to the outer boroughs.

“The mayor was focused on lower Manhattan but the bulk of the damage was in Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and the Bronx,” said State Senator Andrew Gounardes.