Brooklyn Public Library expands grab-and-go program

The Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) has added several branches to its limited grab-and-go service, including Fort Hamilton at 9424 Fourth Ave.

During the pandemic, the BPL has also provided a virtual library.

Since early March, the library has hosted nearly 2,500 programs online for people of all ages, including 10 story times a week, and services for those seeking employment with a one-on-one resume service and job search workshops.

Seventeen branches are currently open, including Canarsie, Clarendon, Coney Island, Cortelyou, Homecrest, Macon, Park Slope, Stone Avenue and Williamsburg.

On July 13, the Bay Ridge branch at 7223 Ridge Blvd. reopened.

According to the BPL, patrons can return books and pick up materials placed on hold. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Returned materials will be quarantined for 96 hours in accordance with guidelines from public health officials and Reopening Archives, Libraries and Museums (REALM), a research partnership between OCLC (a global library cooperative), the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and Battelle, a nonprofit science and research organization.

BPL also offers services by phone including a call-in reference desk, daily dial-a-story and a telephone buddy program for older adults.

For more information, visit https://www.bklynlibrary.org/.