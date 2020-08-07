COVID-19 update: Traveler registration checkpoints will enforce quarantine requirements, de Blasio says

From Brooklyneagle.com

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday announced that traveler registration checkpoints will be set up at key city entry points to ensure compliance with New York State quarantine requirements. Law enforcement agencies will operate traveler registration checkpoints at major bridge and tunnel crossings, he said. “New York City is holding the line against COVID-19, and New Yorkers have shown tremendous discipline,” de Blasio said. “We’re not going to let our hard work slip away and will continue to do everything we can to keep New Yorkers safe and healthy.”

Comptroller Scott Stringer on Wednesday proposed Save Main Street, a crash relief program to help New York City’s struggling small businesses access millions in untapped federal aid; provide tax incentives and other financial relief measures to support reopenings and ongoing small business survival; streamline city approvals for reopening; and encourage reopenings and startups in high-vacancy corridors that have been devastated by the pandemic. “Every small business in New York City that hasn’t yet closed is fighting for survival,” said Stringer.

Brooklyn Greenway Initiative on Tuesday invited runners, walkers, cyclists, and Greenway enthusiasts to join the 2020 Brooklyn Waterfront Greenway Challenge presented by NYC Ferry, which is inspired by the annual Brooklyn Greenway Marathon, Half & 5K. This year’s run has been reimagined to ensure social distancing, and challenges participants to run 131 miles, the full length of Brooklyn’s waterfront, during the 31 days of October. Runners can register and log their miles at BGI’s website.

Brooklyn Arts Council, a storied funder and champion of the borough’s creative communities, recently debuted its first Mutual Aid Art Sale to benefit local artists amid the pandemic. Seeing a need for artists to find a way to sell their work directly to consumers as well as a need to replace traditional in-person fundraising events held in prior years, Brooklyn Arts Council combined these two concurrent issues into one mutually beneficial solution. Artwork will be on view and available for bidding and purchase through September 15. Each piece on sale was created by a Brooklyn-based artist.

A survey of nearly 500 owners and operators of restaurants, bars and nightlife establishments released Monday by the NYC Hospitality Alliance found that 83 percent of businesses could not pay full rent in July and 37 percent of businesses reported paying no rent at all. In addition, 71 percent of landlords would not waive portions of rent due to COVID-19, 61 percent would not defer rent payments and 90 percent of landlords would not formally renegotiate leases. “Restaurants and nightlife venues are essential to the economic and social fabric of our city, but they are struggling to survive and absent immediate and sweeping relief so many will be forced to close permanently,” said Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance.