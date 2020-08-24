Health Department to spray for mosquitos in south Brooklyn

A map of areas in Brooklyn to be sprayed for mosquitos.

The New York City Health Department will conduct an adulticide treatment in Brooklyn Tuesday night to reduce mosquito activity and the risk of West Nile virus.

Weather permitting, trucks will spray pesticides between 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. in parts of Bath Beach, Bensonhurst, Dyker Heights, Fort Hamilton, Gravesend, Homecrest, Mapleton, New Utrecht and Sheepshead Bay.

Boundaries include the Gowanus Expressway and Fort Hamilton Parkway to the west; 62nd Street, Dahill Road, Kings Highway, Lake Street, Avenue U, McDonald Avenue, Avenue X, Ocean Avenue and Avenue U to the north; Nostrand Avenue to the east; and the Belt Parkway, Coney Island Creek and Atlantic Ocean to the south.

To stay safe during spraying, the Health Department recommends that residents stay indoors whenever possible. Air conditioners can remain on. While unnecessary, residents may wish to close air conditioner vents or choose the recirculate function.

After spraying, wash skin and clothing exposed to pesticides with soap and water; wash fruits and vegetables with water. Residents are encouraged to eliminate standing water, mosquito-proof their homes and take precautions when spending time outdoors.

In case of bad weather or equipment malfunction, spraying will be delayed until Wednesday.

For more information, visit nyc.gov.