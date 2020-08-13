Industry City, New York Blood Center to host blood drive

On Monday, Aug. 17, Industry City and the New York Blood Center (NYBC) will host an open blood donation drive, especially for individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

The event is for whole blood and will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Factory Floor at Industry City, 233 37th St.

“With COVID-19 basically having shut down everything for a period of time, it definitely hampered New York Blood Centers to have blood drives,” said Javier Jimenez of NYBC. “On average we can have, between New York, Hudson Valley, Long Island and New Jersey, anywhere from 5 to 30 blood drives a day. Because of COVID and the need for social distancing, that has greatly reduced to no more than five a day.”

“Industry City and the New York Blood Center have been working collaboratively for over a year,” said Cristal Rivera, director of community engagement at Industry City. “We are happy to host them but it’s a very different meaning now.”

In July, a drive was hosted by Industry City and NYBC at which 75 people donated blood.

For more information, visit industrycity.com or nybloodcenter.org.