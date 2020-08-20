Industry City’s Japan Village brings back eatery and cocktail bar

A look at items from Wakuwaku and Oldies.

Industry City’s Japan Village is bringing back Wakuwaku, an Izakaya restaurant, and Oldies, an old-school Japanese-inspired cocktail bar, for outdoor dining.

“Oldies and Wakuwaku had become campus staples in the short few months they had been open before COVID-19 hit New York,” said Jim Somoza, director of development at Industry City. “We’re grateful for the expansive courtyard space we’re able to provide on the Industry City campus to offer safe outdoor seating and help these restaurants succeed.”

Photos courtesy of Industry City

Foodies can enjoy the outdoor dining food menu from Wakuwaku, which includes Bento Boxes, Grilled Yakitori Skewers of all varieties, and Kushi-Age. Japanese-inspired cocktails from Oldies are simple in ingredients to focus on balance of the spirits included.

The Wakuwaku Izakaya x Oldies Cocktail Bar is open Thursday-Sunday from 12-7 p.m. with outdoor seating and to-go options. Delivery is also available on UberEats.