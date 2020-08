A 29-year-old Bronx man was arrested in Bensonhurst for allegedly attacking a 14-year-old boy with a machete.

According to authorities, on Sunday, Aug. 23 at around 10 p.m., the man allegedly struck the boy during an argument on Bay Parkway and 83rd Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital with cuts to his left arm.

The suspect was charged with assault.