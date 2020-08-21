Mayor warns of COVID rise in Borough Park

After announcing that the increase in COVID-19 cases in Sunset Park doesn’t appear to be a cluster situation, Mayor Bill de Blasio warned of an increase in positive cases in Borough Park.

“I was out in Sunset Park, Brooklyn Tuesday, and I was out there with a lot of volunteers,” said de Blasio. “This outreach effort has been going on for a while, but intensely over the last week.”

“We’ve seen an uptick in just the last few days [in Borough Park] and particularly a group of 16 cases that came out recently that we see as an early warning sign,” he said. “Some of these 16 cases are linked to a recent wedding, a large wedding in fact, in the community. So, we are working immediately to galvanize community leaders, to work with the Test and Trace Corps, and had a good call last night with a group of community leaders from Borough Park. They certainly understand the urgency of the situation.”

De Blasio urged residents to get tested as soon as possible, wear face coverings and avoid large gatherings. The city will mobilize a large response, distribute masks to houses of worship and engage community organizations.

“We’ve extended our rapid testing, deployed our mobile units, had success getting people tested in Sunset Park,” said Annabel Palma, chief equity officer of the Test and Trace Corps. “We have tested over 6,500 New Yorkers to date with this effort, and over 1,700 New Yorkers are from Sunset Park.”

Recent data shows the percentage in positivity in the 11220 ZIP stands at 4.2 percent.

“This means our efforts are working,” said Palma. “We are finding positive cases, monitoring them, and asking them and helping them to safely separate.”