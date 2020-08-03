Neighbors get swept up in volunteer spirit

Scenes from the second and third cleanups in Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights.

That’s a trifecta.

The second and third cleanups hosted by State Senator Andrew Gounardes and Councilmember Justin Brannan saw a nice turnout on Wednesday, July 29 in Dyker Heights and Thursday, July 30 in Bay Ridge.

Volunteers showed up at 14th Avenue and 86th Street Wednesday with equipment and bags to clean up the area.

“It was inspiring to see so many people come together for the good of our communities despite the heat,” said Gounardes. “We filled up bags upon bags of trash and left behind much better conditions than when we came.”

“Unfortunately, our trash problem is a self-inflicted one,” said Brannan. “The garbage we see on our streets and in our parks doesn’t come from outer space but from neighbors and visitors who sadly seem to have little respect for the community.”

The next day, volunteers showed up at Third Avenue and 80th Street for the last of the cleanups, which was rescheduled from the previous week due to the weather.

“Another great community cleanup in the books,” said Gounardes. “These acts of service make our neighborhoods better for all of us.”

“Thanks to everyone who came out and pitched in,” said Brannan. “Civic pride is alive and well.”