Police Beat: Suspect struck man with pipe in Bay Ridge, vision center in Gravesend burglarized

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

STRUCK WITH PIPE

A 36-year-old man was attacked by an unknown man at the southwest corner of Third Avenue and 67th Street on August 6. According to authorities, at around 11:20 p.m., the victim got into an argument with the attacker, who later returned with a pipe and struck him in the head. The victim bled from the back of the head as a result of the hit.

No arrests have been made.

MAN ARRESTED IN KNIFE ATTACK

A 52-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a 56-year-old man with a knife near 13th Avenue and 65th Street on Aug. 7. Reports claim that at around 1:21 p.m., the suspect allegedly hit the man in the face and slashed him, resulting in cuts to his arms and hands.

The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

BAY RIDGE CAR BREAK IN

A car parked near Fifth Avenue and 85th Street was broken into and robbed of $2,1000 worth of items on Aug. 7. According to reports, the owner parked the car at around 11 a.m. While she was gone, the suspect used an umbrella to shield his face from surveillance cameras, broke into the car and stole cash, credit cards and a purse.

No arrests have been made.

STOLEN MOTORCYCLE

A motorcycle was stolen near Sixth Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway on Aug. 8. Reports claim that at 8:50 a.m. the owner parked the bike and left. When he returned, it was gone. The owner told police he had a lock on the brakes but it wasn’t secured to any fixed objects.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

CROOKS NAB 100 PAIRS OF EYEGLASSES

An eyeglass store near West Sixth Street and Avenue U was broken into by two men on Aug. 4. According to reports, at around 4:45 a.m., thieves broke the front gate and went into the store through the front door. Once inside, they broke a display case and stole 100 pairs of Cartier glasses.

No arrests have been made.

ROBBED AT KNIFEPOINT

A 20-year-old man was attacked and robbed at knifepoint by three men in their mid-twenties at Shore Parkway and Bay Parkway on Aug. 3. Reports claim that at around 12 a.m., one of the suspects hit the man with a bat and attacked him with a knife, resulting in cuts to his legs, back and shoulders. While the victim was on the floor, the crooks went through his pants pockets and stole his wallet, which contained $700 and credit cards. The victim suffered broken knuckles to his right hand.

No arrests have been made.

THREE ARRESTED IN ALLEGED LIQUOR ROBBERY

Three men were arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing a 29-year-old man inside a wine store near New Utrecht Avenue and 76th Street on Aug. 3. According to reports, at around 4:10 p.m., two of the three suspects entered the store while the other remained outside. One of the men allegedly threw a soda can at the victim’s face, stole a bottle of whiskey.

Cops apprehended the suspects.

ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

A 19-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint outside a hookah lounge near Bay Seventh Street and 86th Street on Aug. 3. Reports claim that at around 1 a.m., the thief approached him, pointed a black handgun at him and demanded his necklace. He then forced him to the ground and snatched the jewelry. He fled south onto Bay Seventh Street toward Benson Avenue.

No arrests have been made.