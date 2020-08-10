Priest raises 20K for food pantry during 100-mile bike ride

Last week, Father Christopher Heanue, administrator at Holy Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, completed the “100 Miles of Hope” fundraiser to support the parish’s food pantry.

The Diocese of Brooklyn (DOB) made the announcement that the Queens priest raised $20,000 for the pantry during the bike ride from the church in Richmond Hill, Queens, to East Hampton, Long Island.

Father Chris Heanue is greeted upon his arrival at Most Holy Trinity Church in East Hampton, Long Island.

Heanue was joined by two parishioners on the journey, Paul Cerni and Tom Chiafolo.

“The prayers and generous support of all helped to motivate and make our ‘100 miles of Hope’ a true success,” said Heanue. “If this served as an inspiration for any, then all glory be to God. This is needed now, more than ever. With this help, we can continue the good work of our food pantry and other initiatives.”

The day began with a special 5 a.m. Mass celebrated by Father Heanue. The total bike time for the journey was seven hours and 45 minutes and the entire trip was completed over the course of more than 10 hours.

Father Chris Heanue, Tom Chiafolo, and Paul Cerni, outside of Holy Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church in Queens, prior to the start of the of their “100 Miles for Hope” bike ride.



Donations to support the parish’s outreach initiatives are still being accepted. For more information, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/100-miles-of-hope.