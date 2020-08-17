Sheriff’s office breaks up two raves after COVID warnings

The New York City Sheriff’s Office stopped two raves in one night in Sunset Park, just days after Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that the neighborhood has experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Sunday at 2 a.m., deputy sheriffs broke up an illegal rave attended by 100 people at 214 51st St. Around the same time, deputies broke up another illegal rave attended by 180 people at 266 47th St.

The organizers of both events were arrested and charged with multiple alcohol beverage control law offenses and violation of local emergency law. The organizers of the 47th Street rave were also charged with narcotics possession.

“We gave a lot of warnings in the last days, the last week, that there was a problem in Sunset Park,” said de Blasio. “So you’d think that it would be the last place that anyone would choose to do illegal gathering that would put other people’s lives in danger. But, unfortunately, that’s just what some people did.

“We understand people are feeling cooped up and looking for things to do, but whatever you decide to do, you have to do it the safe way. You can’t take the chance of endangering other people’s lives.”

According to the New York Post, the sheriff’s office got a tip there was an illicit rave in one of the spaces and that it was “polished” and appeared to be rented out for commercial use.