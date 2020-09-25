68th Precinct’s top cop holds Zoom meeting

The 68th Precinct held its community council meeting via Zoom on Wednesday.

The precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

Capt. Andrew Tolson, the commanding officer, discussed several topics during the 30-minute meeting, including a drug bust and several gun arrests.

“We made a confiscation of heroin and crack cocaine that we’ve gotten off some people in the neighborhood,” he said.

According to police, on Sept. 17 a search warrant was executed inside a Dyker Heights home on 79th Street between 13th and 14th Avenues. Six men were arrested and charges were labeled U.S. Classified. NYPD also said a quantity of drugs were recovered.

”This was a joint effort with the FBI so I really didn’t tweet this out because we weren’t the forefront of that,” Tolson said. “It was a joint effort [with the NYPD] but it was mostly run by the FBI. So with it being from the FBI, I couldn’t let out all the information and all the particulars because it’s a federal offense. That’s why I didn’t immediately put out that information.”

Tolson said that since he’s taken over command at the precinct, several gun arrests have been made.

“Since I’ve been here we’ve had 11 gun arrests,” he said. “If you follow me on Twitter, you will see that I do post pictures of the firearms we recover. I won’t give the exact details because all these cases are still pending in court. I can’t give the names of the people and I try not to give the area. I will show you the firearms and the good work that the men and women of the police department are doing.”

Tolson also discussed the work the precinct has done during difficult times.

“We have a lot of great cops here,” he said. “They are very eager to work. When I look at the news here and I see that the police are at a slowdown, it breaks my heart because there is no slowing down here. Cops are working day in and day out. We are in the front lines.”

He concluded the meeting by saying anyone with complaints should contact neighborhood coordination officers or go to a Build a Block meeting, with dates to be announced on Twitter.