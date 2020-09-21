Brooklyn remembers Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Brooklyn mourned this weekend for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Ginsburg, 87, was born in Midwood in 1933 and graduated from James Madison High School in 1950.

On Saturday, landmarks throughout New York were lit blue – Ginsburg’s favorite color, and the color of justice.

Borough President Eric Adams held a public remembrance for her outside the Brooklyn Municipal Building on Sunday.

“She was proud to be a Brooklynite,” said Adams. “In fact, she never let you forget she was a Brooklynite. We want, as Brooklynites, to let her know, as she looks down on us … that we will never forget what she has carried on, not only for the city but our entire country.”

Adams also said that Mayor Bill de Blasio should rename the Municipal Building in Ginsburg’s honor. “No more delay. It’s taken too long,” he said.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State will honor Ginsburg with a statue in Brooklyn.

“As a lawyer, jurist and professor, she redefined gender equity and civil rights and ensured America lived up to her founding ideals,” said Cuomo. “She was a monumental figure of equality, and we can all agree that she deserves a monument in her honor.”

“Tonight, we mourn the passing of a giant in American history, a champion for justice, a trailblazer for women,” said U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, who held a conference Sunday outside James Madison High School. “She would want us all to fight as hard as we can to preserve her legacy.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed Ginsburg’s death during his conference Monday.

“Remember that strength, that tenacity. It’s who she was and why we admired her so much,” he said. “But it also comes from her roots in this city, proud daughter of Brooklyn, someone who learned as a child growing up in New York City to be strong, to be resilient, to take what was thrown at her and then fight back.”