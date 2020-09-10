Brooklyn to mark 19th anniversary of 9/11

Due to COVID-19, the list of memorials and vigils to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks isn’t as long as in past years. However, there are a few events being held to pay tribute to the fallen.

On Thursday from 6:30-7:30 p.m., “A Walk and a Prayer” will be held at the Brooklyn Wall of Remembrance at MCU Park, 1904 Surf Ave. in Coney Island.

“This year because of COVID-19 restrictions, at the request of the Fire Dept. commissioner, we will not be holding our usual candlelight ceremony,” said organizers. “Instead we will have an observance where people may come by, light a candle, say a prayer and pay their respects.”

Candles will be provided and attendees are required to wear masks.

The annual vigil at the American Veterans Memorial Pier, Shore Road and 69th Street, will begin Friday at 7:30 p.m. Attendees must wear a mask and keep six feet of distance. The vigil will be livestreamed for those who can’t attend. The event is sponsored by State Senator Andrew Gounardes and Councilmember Justin Brannan in partnership with NIA Community Services and NYC Parks.

At 5 p.m. Friday, a vigil will take place at the Carmine Carro Center near the flagpole in Marine Park. The vigil is sponsored by Gounardes, Assemblymembers Jaime Williams and Helen Weinstein and Councilmember Alan Maisel in partnership with Millennium Development and NYC Parks.

“The vigils are important for our neighborhoods, who lost many people on 9/11 — first responders, family members and friends — and I will continue to hold them every year to carry on this important tradition,” said Gounardes.

The New York State Unified Court System will commemorate the anniversary with a virtual ceremony honoring the three court officer heroes who died in the World Trade Center rescue efforts – Captain William “Harry” Thompson and Sergeants Mitchel Wallace and Thomas Jurgens – and will also pay tribute to the many 9/11 first responders. The program will be available on Friday morning at https://bit.ly/33hKKoP.