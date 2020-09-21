Cops seek man accused of masturbating in train station

Police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman and masturbated in a Sunset Park train station Thursday.

According to authorities, at around 3:20 p.m., the man unzipped his pants and masturbated in front of a 31-year-old woman on the southbound R train platform on 59th Street. He then boarded the train with the woman and exited at 86th Street.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned adult male, of medium build and with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, black book bag and white face mask.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.