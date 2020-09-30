Councilmember says playgrounds are on the upswing

Councilmember Justin Brannan says that since he took office in 2018, $23 million has been allocated toward renovating and refurbishing local parks and playgrounds.

“We are just getting started,” Brannan said. “Many of our local playgrounds haven’t been updated in 30 years.

“And now, with our parks and playgrounds more popular than ever before, I’ve made it my business to make sure that all of these precious open green spaces and play areas finally get the love and attention they so desperately need and deserve.”

The improvements include the $5.4-million redesign and renovation of Russell Pedersen Playground on Colonial Road, with new play equipment, sprinklers, rubber safety surfaces, drainage and water systems, pavement, sidewalk, landscaping, fencing security, lighting and benches.

Another $4 million went to Owl’s Head Park for the reconstruction of four basketball courts with Lexan backboards and three-tier bleachers, a bottle-filler drinking fountain and better drainage and landscaping.

Community input sessions will be held on Oct. 8 to discuss additional projects, including the Owl’s Head Playground ($4.2 million), JJ Carty Playground ($5.4 million) and Vinland Playground ($3.9 million).

To register for the session, visit https://www.nycgovparks.org/planning-and-building/input.