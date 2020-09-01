COVID will not stop 9/11 pier ceremony

The annual vigil honoring the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 at the American Veterans Memorial Pier, Shore Road and 69th Street.

Attendees must wear a mask and keep six feet distance. The vigil will be livestreamed for those who can’t attend.

The event is sponsored by State Senator Andrew Gounardes and Councilmember Justin Brannan in partnership with NIA Community Services and NYC Parks.

“Our community was one of the hardest hit by the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001,” said Brannan. “In Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights alone, we’ve renamed close to 30 streets in honor of neighbors who were killed that day.”

“It is fitting and proper that we pause on 9/11 to reflect on the heartbreak and grief of that day,” said Gounardes. “Together, as a community, we come together to remember and mourn.”

For more information, call 718-238-6044.