Cuomo extends moratorium on commercial evictions, foreclosures to Oct. 20

From brooklyneagle.com

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced an executive order extending the state’s moratorium on COVID-related commercial evictions and foreclosures an additional month, until October 20.

This measure extends protections already in place for commercial tenants and mortgagors in recognition of the financial toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on business owners, including retail establishments and restaurants. The extension of this protection gives commercial tenants and mortgagors additional time to get back on their feet and catch up on rent or their mortgage, or to renegotiate their lease terms to avoid foreclosure moving forward.

“The pandemic remains far from over, and we need to continue protecting the business owners supporting their families amid restrictions necessary to protect the public health,” Cuomo said. “That’s why it’s the right decision to extend the eviction ban for commercial tenants another 30 days.”

Gov. Cuomo first announced a state moratorium on residential and commercial evictions on March 20 to ensure that no tenant was evicted during the height of the public health emergency. The commercial eviction and foreclosure moratorium was extended through Aug. 20 and later through Sept. 20 by executive order.

Cuomo signed the Tenant Safe Harbor Act on June 30, which became effective immediately, as well as additional legislation to provide financial assistance to residential renters and homeowners. Cuomo also has provided additional protections for residential renters from charges for late payment of rent and has allowed residential tenants to use security deposits to pay rent.