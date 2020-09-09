Diocese of Brooklyn reopens schools across the borough

School is back in session.

After months of speculation and confusion due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Diocese of Brooklyn (DOB) and the Office of the Superintendent ~ Catholic School Support Services welcomed students back to Catholic schools and academies in Brooklyn and Queens on Wednesday.

“Principals, board members, teachers and the entire school staff at our Catholic academies and parish schools have worked tirelessly this summer to ensure a safe and healthy learning environment is in place for all,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Thomas Chadzutko. “Our reopening plans are in compliance with the current mandates and guidance from government and health officials, and we will continue to update them as necessary throughout the school year.”

There will be staggered arrivals through Friday.

According to the DOB, 90 percent of schools will offer full-time in-person learning and 10 percent of schools will offer a hybrid model due to capacity. The superintendent’s office has worked with each school throughout the planning process.

More than 2,400 students have enrolled in the diocese’s full remote learning St. Thomas Aquinas Program, which begins Sept. 16.

Services such as school security and crossing guards will be provided through other agencies. The NYC Pre-K for All programs, offered at Catholic academies and parish schools, will start at each site as individually scheduled.

“The Office of the Superintendent ~ Catholic School Support Services has been working with the New York City Department of Education to ensure that the city fulfills its obligations to the Catholic academies and parish schools throughout Brooklyn and Queens,” said the diocese. “According to New York City Education Law, the Department of Education must provide essential services such as nurses, transportation, meals and special education and related services.”