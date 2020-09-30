Lost deer has a wild time in Brooklyn

The deer during its visit to Gravesend.

Oh, deer.

A deer was on the loose in the Gravesend area Tuesday, leading police on an hours-long chase.

According to authorities, at around 12:15 p.m., police witnessed an unsecured and unsupervised wild deer behind a home near East Fifth Street and Avenue S.

Units from NYPD, ESU, and Mounted rushed to the scene. At around 3 p.m., the deer was caught and transported to an animal sanctuary on Staten Island.

Brooklyn: A dear that was running around in the vicinity of Ocean Parkway & Avenue W in Flatbush, going into private property’s was eventually caught by @FlatbushShomrim and @NYPD61Pct. pic.twitter.com/Imh0TOCouO — Real Buffing News (@RealBuffingNews) September 29, 2020

No injuries were reported. It’s uncertain how the deer ended up in the neighborhood.

“It was wild!” wrote one Twitter user, who claimed to witness the pursuit. “I was so scared that the deer was going to be hit by a car. These police officers were awesome!”

According to the New York Post, tags hanging from the buck’s ears, apparently placed there as part of the city’s deer vasectomy program, allowed authorities to “bring him back to where he belongs.”