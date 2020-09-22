Man robs two businesses at gunpoint

Police are looking for a man who used a gun to rob a market in Bensonhurst and a restaurant in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, on Sept. 1 at around 8:15 p.m., the man went inside a mini-market at the corner of 18th Avenue and 61st Street, took out a gun and pushed a woman’s head onto the counter. He then stole $528 and fled the scene.

On Sept. 7 at around 10:20 p.m., the suspect attacked a man and a woman working in a restaurant at Fourth Avenue and 60th Street. He went behind the counter, cocked his gun at the woman and told her he’d kill her if she didn’t put her head down. He then pointed the gun at the man and kicked him to the ground. He grabbed around $1,000 from the cash register and fled south on Fourth Avenue.

Cops describe the suspect as dark-skinned, 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and jogging pants, a blue ball cap and multicolored sneakers.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

According to NYPD Crime Stoppers, there is a reward up to $2,500.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.

