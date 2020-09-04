Pataki endorses Bruno for State Senate

Former New York Governor George Pataki has endorsed Republican Vito Bruno in the 22nd Senate District race.

Bruno is running against Democrat Andrew Gounardes, who won the seat two years ago. The district includes Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach, Gravesend, Gerritsen Beach, Manhattan Beach and Marine Park.

“I am pleased to support Vito Bruno for State Senate,” said Pataki, who was governor from 1995-2006. “Vito is a successful independent businessman, a modern success story who came from a family of immigrants and helped create hundreds of jobs. Vito will put aside partisan bickering and put his constituents first. I know that Vito will fight for better laws promoting public safety and make sure that the police have all the resources that they need.”

“I’m proud to have the support of Governor Pataki,” said Bruno, “and I’m looking forward to working with him to help us recover from the pandemic and take on the special interests that have shoved disastrous policies down our throats.”