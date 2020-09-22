Police Beat: Man arrested in alleged robbery in Bay Ridge, victim attacked by three crooks in Bensonhurst

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

MAN THREATENS VICTIM’S LIFE IN RESTAURANT

A man threatened a 48-year-old male victim with a blade in a fast food restaurant on Third Avenue and 71st Street on Sept. 16. According to reports, shortly after 8 a.m. the men were arguing when the suspect took out the weapon and said, “I will kill you and your son.” He then fled the scene. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

CHARGED IN ATTACK ON 71-YEAR-OLD MAN

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hitting and robbing a 71-year-old man at the northwest corner of Seventh Avenue and 64th Street on Sept. 7. Reports claim that at around 11 p.m., the victim was getting out of his car when the man approached him and struck him in his face. He then allegedly stole items from the victim’s pockets.

The victim sustained bruising to his face and was treated at NYU Langone-Brooklyn Hospital.

WHERE’S MY BIKE?

A crook stole a $1,200 bicycle from inside an apartment building near Shore Road and Third Avenue on Sept. 16. According to reports, at around 2 p.m. the owner saw his bike locked up in the basement. When he returned the following day, the bike was gone.

No arrests have been made.

STRUCK BY HAMMER

A 59-year-old man was attacked by a man near 14th Avenue and 64th Street on Sept. 12. Reports claim that at around 4 p.m., the men were arguing when the attacker hit the victim in the right arm with a hammer. The perp fled south on 14th Avenue in a red Ford Escape.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

THREE AGAINST ONE

A 46-year-old man was attacked and robbed by three men on 78th Street and 15th Avenue on Sept. 19. According to reports, at around 8:49 p.m., the victim was walking down the street when the three crooks approached him from behind, took his phone and pushed him to the ground. The victim suffered injuries to his knee and hand.

No arrests have been made.

SALE GONE BAD

A 24-year-old man was attacked and nearly robbed on 14th Avenue and 68th Street on Sept. 14. Reports claim that at around 3:30 p.m., the victim went to buy a cell phone from the suspect, which he agreed to purchase through a phone app. When he arrived at the location, the suspect pushed the victim and took $200, his wallet and his phone. The victim got his property back after a struggle and the perp fled in a blue Nissan.

No arrests have been made.

THREE BUSTED IN ROBBERY, SLASHING

Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing and slashing a 23-year-old man with a boxcutter on Sept. 13. According to reports, at around 12:45 a.m. the men approached the victim inside a park at 16th Avenue and 70th Street. One of them allegedly said, “Give me $100,” and another warned him that he had a knife. After they grabbed his phone and wallet, the victim tried to fight back and was slashed in the back with the box cutter.

STEALS ELECTRONICS WORTH $36K

A man stole more than $35,000 worth of items from a chain electronics store near Bay Parkway and Shore Parkway on Sept. 18. Reports claim that at around 9:30 p.m., the thief entered the store, put a cache of electronics in a shopping cart and left through a fire exit at the rear of the store.

No arrests have been made.