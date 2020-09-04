Restaurants to raise money for Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Independent Restaurant Owners Association Rescue (IROAR), which comprises more than 120 restaurants, will host a fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 11 to benefit the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

IROAR’s first “9/11 Dine-out to Remember” is being organized in Bay Ridge and Staten Island.

“Once City Hall decided to cancel the 9/11 memorial this year, we decided we had to do something,” said Ken O’Toole, owner of Joyce’s Tavern. “I came up with this idea to raise money for Sept. 11. Everyone is going to donate a portion of their proceeds from that day to Stephen Siller Tunnels to Towers.”

So far, more than 50 restaurants from IROAR have signed up for the fundraiser, including Salty Dog, Cebu, Chadwick’s, Gino’s, Pipin’s Pub, Greenhouse Cafe and Wicked Monk in Bay Ridge.

“Everyone is coming together and pushing it,” said O’Toole. “We are all business owners trying to make some money. It’s been a tough summer for all of us. We are in this together to raise money and have a good day and honor those lost on 9/11. It’s a very emotional day and it’s an honor and privilege to have a successful restaurant and be in a position where I can give back to the community by way of the Siller Foundation.”

For more information, visit iroarnyc.com.