Speed limits reduced by five MPH on major streets

Speed limits will be reduced by five MPH on 25 miles of major streets that have some of the highest rates of crashes in the city.

The streets include Dahlgren Place from 86th Street to 92nd Street, 0.3 miles (30 MPH to 25 MPH) and Shore Parkway Service Road from Bay 8th Street to Plumb 3rd Street, 4.8 miles (30 MPH to 25 MPH).

The city also announced the Department of Transportation (DOT) has reached its goal of activating cameras in all 750 school zones, which makes it the largest speed camera network in the world.

The nine newly targeted streets, more than 25 miles citywide, are largely arterial roadways that are also heavily used by pedestrians and cyclists.

“Slower speed limits, speed cameras and increased enforcement will save lives and keep New York City the safest big city in America for the next generation,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The speed limits will go into effect as DOT posts new speed-limit signage over the next four to six weeks. Speed cameras located along any of these streets will be reprogrammed and will only issue warnings for the first 60 days after new signage is posted.

“We are reducing speed limits on some of the city’s most crash-prone corridors, and growing our speed camera program at a rate that will make our system the largest in the world,” said DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg.

“I know the difference five miles per hour makes,” said Amy Cohen, co-founder of Families for Safe Streets. “In October 2013 my son, Sammy Cohen Eckstein, was struck by a reckless speeding driver. My son died. A year later another boy was struck by a driver on the same road at nearly the exact same location. By then the speed limit had been lowered on that road. This boy, thankfully, survived.”

“It’s crucial that we continue to take steps to build on the life-saving School Zone Speed Camera Program expansion we passed through the legislature last year and work towards a future where no family ever loses a loved one due to traffic violence,” said State Senator Andrew Gounardes.

“All streets are shared streets,” added Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus. “I applaud the DOT for activating cameras in 750 school zones and for slowing traffic as we prepare for the school year.”

“With today’s announcement of reduced speed limits at the most unsafe intersections, including the Shore Parkway Service Road corridor in my district, coordinated with the full implementation of activating all speed cameras near schools, students, families, and school staff will have more safeguards in place to curb reckless driving,” said Councilmember Mark Treyger.