This year’s Hoban Run will be virtual but no less real

Bay Ridge’s yearly fall tribute to a fallen hero will go on.

On Sunday, Sept. 20, Xaverian High School will hold the 32nd annual Police Officer Christopher Hoban Memorial Run.

Hoban, a 1980 Xaverian graduate, was murdered in the line of duty in 1988. He was 26.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s event will be virtual.

“A Bay Ridge tradition annually held on the third Sunday in September, we have gone virtual so you can participate wherever you are,” said the school’s website. “Join your fellow runners/walkers/supporters to continue the tradition and scholarship support. The fun is the run.”

According to the website, the Police Alumni of Xaverian established a memorial scholarship fund to honor their fellow officer.

“The Hoban Run is enthusiastically supported by the Xaverian Police Alumni, the NYPD and the entire community,” the site reads. “The run not only keeps alive the memory of Chris’ personal sacrifice, but it also serves as the primary funding of the Hoban Scholarship, which provides tuition assistance to sons and daughters of New York City police officers attending Xaverian.”

A raffle will also take place, with proceeds going to the memorial fund.

Local elected officials expressed their support for the event.

“I’m grateful that the organizers were able to figure out a way to make sure that Officer Chris Hoban’s legacy lives on this year,” said U.S. Rep. Max Rose.

“This is a meaningful and important tradition, and I look forward to yet again participating in this race with members of my team,” said State Senator Andrew Gounardes.

[Hoban] became a cop to make a difference and he did,” said Councilmember Justin Brannan. “He gave his life for the city he loved.”

“Now more than ever we need events like the Hoban Run that honor the memory and sacrifices of our police officers,” said Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis. “While some seem to forget all our law enforcement officers do and risk to keep us safe, the Xaverian High School community remembers and honors them.”