VIDEO: Cops seek man who stole car, dragged victim

Police are looking for a suspect who stole a man’s car and injured him during a sale in Dyker Heights.

According to authorities, on Thursday, Sept. 17 at around 8:20 p.m., the 20-year-old victim met the suspect near 12th Avenue and 83rd Street to sell him a car.

The suspect test-drove the car with the victim inside and went to a gas station at Seventh Avenue and 85th Street to inspect it. The suspect then jumped back in the car and drove away. The victim was holding onto the passenger door and was dragged before losing his grip. The suspect fled north on Seventh Avenue.

The victim, who sustained fractures to his pelvis and legs, was taken to Maimonides Medical Center and was listed in serious but stable condition.

Cops describe the suspect as Hispanic, 20 to 25 years-old, 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green hooded sweater, gray pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.