VIDEO: Man stabbed on 42nd Street
Photo courtesy of NYPD

Surveillance footage of the attack.

Police are looking for a male suspect who stabbed a man in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m., a 22-year-old man was stabbed in the torso with a sharp object at Eighth Avenue and 42nd Street. The attacker fled on foot.

The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

