VIDEO: Man stabbed on 42nd Street

Police are looking for a male suspect who stabbed a man in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m., a 22-year-old man was stabbed in the torso with a sharp object at Eighth Avenue and 42nd Street. The attacker fled on foot.

The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

