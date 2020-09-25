Virtual Hoban Run keeps tradition alive

Xaverian High School held its annual Hoban Memorial Run on Sunday, Sept. 20.

The virtual event honored Police Officer Chris Hoban, a 1980 Xaverian graduate who was murdered in the line of duty at age 26 in 1988.

During the morning, members of the Hoban Committee set sail aboard the P.O Christopher Hoban and P.O. Michael Buckzek police boat to kick off the event.

Runners wore shirts dedicated to Hoban that were provided by Xaverian.

“Hopefully, this is the first and last virtual run and we’ll be back to normal next year,” said Hoban’s brother Martin.

“We will be back along Shore Road, and through Bay Ridge – very soon!,” the school said on Facebook.

“I ran the original Hoban Run route with members of my local running team, Ridge Runners,” said Elizabeth Donohue. “The weather was perfect and I was so happy to be putting on a race bib for the first time in months and run with my teammates. About a dozen of us met for a group photo at 8 a.m., while others ran throughout the day.”

Donohue also discussed the significance of the neighborhood tradition, now in its 32nd year.

“The race always felt like a neighborhood-wide celebration,” she said. “My father, a Xaverian alum, and my mom usually came to Bay Ridge on race day for the past several years. It really speaks to how running can bring people together, and for the important purpose of remembering Chris Hoban and raising money for the Xaverian scholarship in his name, so I’m glad the organizers encouraged that we all run on that day with the proper precautions.”

“Part of what makes our community really feel like a small town are the many great, long-standing, local traditions,” said Councilmember Justin Brannan, a Xaverian alum.

To donate to the Hoban memorial scholarship fund, visit https://bit.ly/33YKjQA.